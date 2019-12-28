HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 305.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. HorusPay has a total market cap of $444,483.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. In the last week, HorusPay has traded up 296.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.