Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Host Hotels and Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 63.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

HST opened at $18.86 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

