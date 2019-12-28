Hoya (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.59

Hoya Corp (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.59 and last traded at $95.43, with a volume of 10239 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.40.

HOCPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Hoya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37.

Hoya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation engages in the life care and information technology businesses. The company offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

