HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Down 6.7%

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70, 952,824 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 223% from the average session volume of 295,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 target price on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. Analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

