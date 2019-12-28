Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iamgold during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,119,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,369. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

