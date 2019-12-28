IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IBERIABANK has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. IBERIABANK has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,463. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $62.86 and a 52 week high of $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.04.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $313.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

