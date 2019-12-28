IBM (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IBM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.67 and the highest is $4.71. IBM reported earnings of $4.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $12.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS.

IBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lowered their target price on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in IBM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IBM by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in IBM in the 3rd quarter valued at $894,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in IBM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in IBM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $135.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.92%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

