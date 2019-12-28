Illinois Tool Works Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

ITW traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.13. The stock had a trading volume of 612,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.33. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $122.58 and a twelve month high of $182.34.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at $25,513,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

