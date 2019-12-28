IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.01. IMPINJ reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMPINJ has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $26.65. 237,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $599.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 2.58. IMPINJ has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $40.24.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $332,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,193,784.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 796,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 304,327 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 300,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 180,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IMPINJ by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 130,719 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

