Independent Bank Corp (INDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INDB. Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $26,209.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,873 shares of company stock worth $3,930,442 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

