Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE ISV traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$15.69. 10,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$14.61 and a twelve month high of C$18.10. The company has a market cap of $274.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.05.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$32.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

