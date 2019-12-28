Ink Protocol Price Tops $0.0006 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and Bancor Network. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $215,896.00 and $49,447.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,379,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

