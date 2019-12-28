Insider Buying: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Insider Buys 9,612 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) insider M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 9,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$51.21 per share, with a total value of C$492,260.28. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 668,513 shares in the company, valued at C$34,236,620.45.

M&G Investment Management Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, M&G Investment Management Limited acquired 913 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$48.77 per share, with a total value of C$44,527.53.

Methanex stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,997. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$40.11 and a 1-year high of C$83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.29. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$857.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6229885 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.474 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.56%.

Separately, Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

