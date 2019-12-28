Insider Selling: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Sells 7,056 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total transaction of C$230,800.35.

Craig William Stanford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total transaction of C$73,955.64.

GDI stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.91 million and a PE ratio of 63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.63. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$322.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GDI shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.