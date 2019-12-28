Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Inter Parfums has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Inter Parfums has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Inter Parfums to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 61,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $278,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

