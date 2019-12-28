Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) Trading Down 7.9%

Intrexon Corp (NASDAQ:XON)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 1,695,826 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,759,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Intrexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $933.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.16 million. Intrexon had a negative net margin of 393.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrexon Corp will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,360,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrexon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 493,838 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrexon Company Profile (NASDAQ:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

