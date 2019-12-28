Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.59

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.59 and last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.0053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 76.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2,243.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.