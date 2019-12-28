Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE IVQ traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,654. Invesque has a 52 week low of C$7.97 and a 52 week high of C$9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.78.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.32). The company had revenue of C$50.90 million for the quarter.

