IONChain Price Up 16% Over Last Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a market capitalization of $770,926.00 and approximately $63,700.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00186150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.42 or 0.01298855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119930 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.