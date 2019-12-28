IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

IPGP stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.18. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $107.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $136.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $329.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $1,128,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

