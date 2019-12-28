iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 859,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,372,194 shares.The stock last traded at $34.35 and had previously closed at $33.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5705 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,756.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

