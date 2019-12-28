iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $120.70

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.70 and last traded at $120.70, with a volume of 28596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4574 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

