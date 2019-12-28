Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Update

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, a growth of 135.1% from the November 28th total of 118,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 266.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -7.19 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned approximately 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRM. Leerink Swann cut shares of Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.