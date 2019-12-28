Iungo (ING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Iungo has a market capitalization of $20,571.00 and $3.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit and Kucoin. During the last week, Iungo has traded 62.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.05929762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC.

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official message board is medium.com/@iungo. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network.

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

