Ixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $402,772.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ixcoin has a total market capitalization of $402,772.00 and $1.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,107,546 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.