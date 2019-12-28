J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after purchasing an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,950. J M Smucker has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day moving average is $110.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

