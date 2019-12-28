Jewel (JWL) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $30.24 million and $649,836.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00007498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013697 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00186342 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01296658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038256 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00119870 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

