K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.15. 4,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$32.60 and a 1-year high of C$43.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm has a market cap of $453.46 million and a P/E ratio of 46.85.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.