Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kansas City Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 481,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,875. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

