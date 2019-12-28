Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 983,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 391,353 shares.The stock last traded at $81.41 and had previously closed at $75.69.

KRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

