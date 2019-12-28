Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Saturday, January 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE LIF traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$25.89. The company had a trading volume of 316,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.39. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.87 and a 1-year high of C$36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

