Lambda Price Down 0.2% This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Lambda has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. Lambda has a market cap of $18.81 million and approximately $44.89 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.01254597 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025728 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00119397 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 708,089,771 tokens.

Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Huobi, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

