Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 342,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

NASDAQ:BATRA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BATRA shares. FBN Securities began coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 243,812 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $3,662,056.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

