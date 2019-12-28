Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. 130,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,929. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LECO. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

