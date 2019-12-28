Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.00, but opened at $3.52. Liquidia Technologies shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 3,634,560 shares.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Liquidia Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.20). Analysts forecast that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liquidia Technologies by 57.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

