Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.86, approximately 1,183,988 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,030,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LVGO shares. ValuEngine cut Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.77 million. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

