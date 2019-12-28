Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.20, approximately 406,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 500,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

LOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $977.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.12 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOMA. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the third quarter valued at $4,197,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

