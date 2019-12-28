Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,613,989 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 1,134,065 shares.The stock last traded at $1.95 and had previously closed at $1.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTNB. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CFO Keith A. Kucinski bought 94,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $112,455.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,997,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,419,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 1,988.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 369,925 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 77,274 shares during the last quarter.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

