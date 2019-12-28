Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,929,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the previous session’s volume of 952,803 shares.The stock last traded at $31.74 and had previously closed at $31.21.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medallia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Get Medallia alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the third quarter worth $2,310,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.