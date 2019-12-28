Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Short Interest Update

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the November 28th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MNLO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 119,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.00. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 673,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNLO. ValuEngine downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.