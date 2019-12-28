Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 811,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 250,152 shares.The stock last traded at $6.73 and had previously closed at $5.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 130,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

