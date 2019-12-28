MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of MGDDY opened at $24.41 on Friday. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

