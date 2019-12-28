Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Trading Down 14%

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) traded down 14% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $14.00, approximately 7,901,900 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,024% from the average daily volume of 703,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Research analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microbot Medical by 77.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

