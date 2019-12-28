MineBee (MB) Hits Market Capitalization of $46.24 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One MineBee token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $46.24 million and $469,798.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00184324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.17 or 0.01260020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MineBee

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

