Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.11.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $45,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 515.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.10. 394,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $105.28 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average of $130.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

