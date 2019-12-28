Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Monro from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $142,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,104 shares of company stock valued at $941,046 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,601,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,189,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,399,000 after buying an additional 18,992 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monro by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 566,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 144,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $324.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

