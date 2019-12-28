Nano Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00008747 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, Kucoin and Coindeal. Nano has a market capitalization of $85.92 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,367.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.01762903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.95 or 0.02834528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00592816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00621310 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00060962 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00385800 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Koinex, RightBTC, Mercatox, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Nanex, Bitinka, HitBTC, Kucoin, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.