National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on January 15th

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.435 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

National Fuel Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a payout ratio of 50.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

NFG opened at $46.87 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $293.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

