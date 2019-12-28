National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National General has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years. National General has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National General to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get National General alerts:

NASDAQ NGHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.80. 160,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,993. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.82. National General has a 1 year low of $20.08 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.59.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other National General news, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $214,608.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock worth $431,877. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NGHC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.