National Health Investors Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:NHI)

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

NYSE NHI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,360. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $73.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a current ratio of 14.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. National Health Investors’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

